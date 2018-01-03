Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Dominating in juniors
Kyrou has 19 goals and 58 points through 30 games for the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League.
Kyrou is also leading the Team Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship with two goals and seven points through five games, as Canada advanced to the semifinals Tuesday. His 58 points rank third in the OHL, even though he's played six less games than the two players in front of him. Kyrou has a good shot at making the Team Canada for the Olympics as well, which would allow him to showcase his dynamic two-way game further.
