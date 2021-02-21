Kyrou tallied a goal and two assists with a pair of shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to San Jose.

Kyrou helped St. Louis erase a 4-1 deficit in the second period. After assisting on goals by Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly, Kyrou knotted the game at 4-4 on a wrister from the left circle with 1:19 left in the frame. It was the fifth multi-point performance of the year for the 22-year-old, who has produced seven goals and 10 assists in 18 games. Kyrou posted just 12 points in 44 contests over his first two NHL seasons.