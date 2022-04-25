Kyrou scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou got the Blues on the board at 7:29 of the second period. He also set up Ivan Barbashev for the go-ahead goal just over five minutes later. Kyrou has taken a backseat to the Blues' top six lately while mainly playing in a third-line role. He has three goals and two assists in his last five outings, putting him at 26 tallies, 70 points, 184 shots on net and a plus-13 rating in 72 contests. The 23-year-old has doubled his scoring output from last season.