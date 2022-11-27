Kyrou netted two goals, including the game winner, in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

The Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit and then Kyrou completed the comeback with a breakaway goal in OT after Torey Krug sprung him with a slick pass from behind the Blues' net. Kyrou got off to a super slow start with five points (four goals, one assist) in his first 13 games, but has gone supernova in eight games since, ringing up five goals and eight assists on his current scoring streak.