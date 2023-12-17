Kyrou scored a goal and two assists on nine shots in the Blues' 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday.

Kyrou scored on a breakaway in the second period to knot the game at 2-2. He would also pick up helpers on goals by Brandon Saad and Colton Parayko. Kyrou has now collected points in back-to-back games after only posting two points in the six games before this stretch. After recording back-to-back seasons around a point a game, he should be able to ramp up the production after a slow start to this season. Kyrou should continue to skate on the Blues' top line and second power-play unit.