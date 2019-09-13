Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Expected to be ready if needed
GM Doug Armstrong said Kyrou (kneecap) will be eased into team drills but should be ready for the season opener versus the Capitals on Oct. 2, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Kyrou had knee surgery back in June, but that's not expected to keep him out of training camp long. The 21-year-old is a serious contender for a roster spot, as he brings excellent skating abilities combined with a deceptive shot. Kyrou showcased his talents with AHL San Antonio last year, registering 16 goals and 43 points in 47 games, but he couldn't translate that to success with the big club, as he posted just three points in 16 contests with the Blues. If Kyrou can get healthy in time, he'll be competing against Robby Fabbri and Mackenzie MacEachern for a roster spot.
