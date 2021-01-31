Kyrou scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou made a quick impact, collecting a puck off the end boards and scoring just 20 seconds into the game. He added a tally at 2:06 of the first period and earned a helper on Vince Dunn's power-play tally in the third. The three-point burst gave Kyrou 10 points (five goals, five assists) in just eight contests -- he's already exceeded his output from 28 games last year. The 22-year-old winger seems locked into a top-six role on Brayden Schenn's line, and fantasy managers would be wise to add Kyrou as a depth option while he's running hot. Keep in mind he's not going to contribute much outside of scoring, since he has just two hits and zero PIM this year.

