Kyrou notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

During his five-game streak, Kyrou has four goals and four assists. The 24-year-old winger set up the second of Jakub Vrana's first-period tallies in this contest. Kyrou is up to 64 points (22 on the power play), 227 shots on net and a minus-38 rating through 64 outings.