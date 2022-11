Kyrou scored a goal and earned an assist during Friday's 5-2 loss to the host Lightning.

Kyrou is getting his chances. And he's converting. The 24-year-old center generated a game-high seven shots and played a role in both of the Blues' tallies Friday. Trailing 3-0, Kyrou assisted on Pavel Buchnevich's first-period marker and then connected in the middle stanza to pull the Blues to within one goal. Kyrou has compiled 11 points during his seven-game point streak.