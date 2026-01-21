Kyrou scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

This was Kyrou's first goal since Dec. 1 versus the Ducks. He picked up five assists over 13 appearances in that span, though he also missed nine games due to a lower-body injury. Kyrou is supposed to be better than this, but he's arguably worn the Blues' struggles this season more than most of the team's players. He's at nine goals, 21 points, 97 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 40 appearances. It would take an improbably large surge of scoring for him to earn a fourth straight 30-goal campaign.