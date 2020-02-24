Play

Kyrou scored a goal on two shots Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Wild.

Kyrou buried a rebound from a difficult angle to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was only the fourth goal of the season for the 21-year-old, but he has managed to light the lamp in each of the two games. Kyrou has eight points in 24 games in his bottom-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories