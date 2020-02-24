Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Finds net in second straight
Kyrou scored a goal on two shots Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Wild.
Kyrou buried a rebound from a difficult angle to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was only the fourth goal of the season for the 21-year-old, but he has managed to light the lamp in each of the two games. Kyrou has eight points in 24 games in his bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.