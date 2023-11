Kyrou had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Kyrou opened the scoring just 1:24 into the first after cutting to the slot and taking a pass from Brayden Schenn from the left corner. He's working hard at both ends of the ice and that's the thing he needs to do to be effective in the NHL. Saturday was Kyrou's first multipoint game this season, and his outburst snapped a four-game point drought.