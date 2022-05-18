Kyrou scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Kyrou tallied at 16:46 of the third period, tying the game at 2-2 to force overtime. The 24-year-old forward is up to four goals, one assist and 19 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through seven playoff appearances. The Blues have effectively rolled three lines while deploying a seven-defensemen lineup to make up for the absences of Torey Krug (lower body) and Marco Scandella (lower body), but Kyrou's seen a bit of a reduction in role in the postseason.