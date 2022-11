Kyrou set up three goals Saturday night in a 6-2 win over Anaheim. He was also plus-3.

Kyrou has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak. He's been in a deep funk this season after an impressive point-per-game breakout last season. His game has started to come together during this streak -- not just the offensive, but he's also been on the right side of the puck, too, and he's started to claw his way out of an abysmal plus/minus.