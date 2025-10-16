Kyrou supplied an assist in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kyrou has a helper in each of the last two games after going without a point in the first two contests of the season. The 27-year-old winger remains in a second-line role, but with just five shots on net through four outings, he's not shooting enough. Kyrou has reached the 70-point mark in three of the last four regular seasons, and he's had no fewer than 17 power-play points in any of those years, so he should pick up the pace eventually.