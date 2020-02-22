Kyrou scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Kyrou was a healthy scratch as recent as Feb. 8 and there were surely concerns about his readiness for the NHL level. This outing, although he only played 9:21, tempered those worries and provided a glimpse of the 21-year-old's upside. In the first period, he scooped up a rebound and fed Alexander Steen a primary assist to open the scoring, and in the second period, he reeled in a pass from Robert Thomas, juked out a defender a fired a shot past Ben Bishop's blocker. Kyrou should remain a fixture in the lineup for now, but he'll need to stay consistent to keep his spot.