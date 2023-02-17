Kyrou supplied a goal and an assist in the Blues' 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Thursday.
Kyrou's marker at 5:35 of the second period proved to be the game-winner. He has 25 goals and 53 points in 51 contests in 2022-23. Kyrou has excelled over his last three games, contributing two goals and six points.
