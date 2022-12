Kyrou tallied a goal and assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Kyrou scored a power-play goal midway through the second period before assisting on Ryan O'Reilly's tally just over a minute later. The 24-year-old winger is having another productive season with 10 goals and 11 assists through 24 games this season. He's tallied 16 points in his last 10 contests with six goals and 10 assists in that span.