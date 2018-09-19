Kyrou scored a goal and added an assist in St. Louis' 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Stars on Tuesday.

Kyrou, 20, has likely played his last game in junior and should contend for an NHL roster spot in 2018-19. If he winds up getting sent down to the minors after training camp, expect to see him called back up at some point in the season. Over his last two years in junior as a member of the Sarnia Sting, the Toronto-born center has tallied 203 points in 112 games.