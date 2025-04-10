Kyrou scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Kyrou tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period and set up a Pavel Buchnevich goal to even the score again at 3-3 a few minutes later. With five points over five outings in April, Kyrou continues to be an excellent source of offense. The winger is at 34 goals, 33 assists, 230 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-21 rating over 80 appearances. He's matched his point total from 2023-24 and still has time to get to the 70-point mark for the third time in four years if he can play well in the last two games of the regular season.