Kyrou tallied a goal and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Detroit.

Kyrou's late goal in the third period helped extend his streak to three games with a twine finder. Not only has he found his goal-scoring touch, but the 27-year-old winger has a point in each of his last eight games, which is one of the longest point streaks in the NHL. In the last two contests, Kyrou has played without running mate Robert Thomas (upper-body), but it hasn't made the prior's fantasy value take a hit. With eight points through 10 games, Kyrou is on pace for a career year and will aim to reach the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his last five seasons.