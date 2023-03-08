Kyrou produced an assist, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Kyrou helped out on the first of Pavel Buchnevich's two goals in the contest. This was Kyrou's third point in as many games in March after he ended February on a five-game point drought. The 24-year-old winger is up to 26 tallies, 31 helpers, 210 shots on net and a minus-35 rating through 60 appearances this season. Since the Blues were sellers at the trade deadline, Kyrou has routinely played alongside Robert Thomas and Buchnevich on the top line.