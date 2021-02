Kyrou had two assists and was plus-2 in a 4-3 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Kyrou set up Vince Dunn's go-ahead goal at 11:45 of the second period and then assisted on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winner early in the final frame. The 22-year-old has put up two-plus points in four of his 10 games and appears to be in the midst of a breakout campaign with boasts five goals and seven assists overall.