Kyrou scored three goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

After beating Marc-Andre Fleury midway through the second period to tie the game at 2-2, Kyrou struck twice more in the third to complete his fourth career hat trick. The 25-year-old winger has produced back-to-back three-point performances, but he's been feast or famine over the last month -- he has five multi-point efforts in the last 16 games, but 10 games with no points at all. On the season, Kyrou's up to 25 goals and 56 points through 71 contests, the third straight campaign he's potted 25-plus tallies.