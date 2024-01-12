Kyrou scored three goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Kyrou got St. Louis on the board in the first period, snapping a one-timer past Igor Shesterkin, before putting the Blues ahead 2-1 with a power-play marker later in the frame. Kyrou would then finish off the hat trick in the third, beating Shesterkin on a breakaway. The 25-year-old winger had gone six games without a goal prior to Thursday's contest, picking up just two assists in that span. Kyrou's now up to 12 goals and 30 points through 40 games this season after surpassing the 70-point threshold in each of his previous two campaigns.