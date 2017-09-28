Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Heads back to juniors
Kyrou was returned to the OHL's Sarnia Sting by the Blues on Wednesday, Postmedia reports.
The 19-year-old is coming off a sparkling 94-point season in 2016-17, and he impressed in preseason action with St. Louis, netting four points in as many games. With no major openings in their forward ranks, though, the Blues were free to send Kyrou back for another season of development with his junior club.
