Kyrou was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues now only have 12 healthy forwards, and Timmermann added that this wasn't a paper move just to make Kyrou eligible for the AHL playoffs. That signals that Brayden Schenn (lower body) and David Perron (lower body) could be returning to the lineup soon.

