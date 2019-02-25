Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Heads down to AHL
Kyrou was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues now only have 12 healthy forwards, and Timmermann added that this wasn't a paper move just to make Kyrou eligible for the AHL playoffs. That signals that Brayden Schenn (lower body) and David Perron (lower body) could be returning to the lineup soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...