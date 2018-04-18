Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Heads to AHL Chicago for playoffs
The OHL's Sarnia Sting was eliminated from the playoffs, so Kyrou was assigned to AHL Chicago for the Calder Cup playoffs.
Kyrou dominated the regular season by racking up 39 goals and 109 points in 56 games, while posting another three goals and one helper in 12 playoff games. The 19-year-old center logged one game with AHL Chicago last season, and he didn't notch a point, so it'll be interesting to see how Kyrou performs this time. The Blues' scouts will surely be watching since Kyrou will have a chance to make the NHL squad next season, and he'll at the very least be with AHL San Antonio -- the Blues' 2018-19 AHL affiliate.
