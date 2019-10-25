Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Heads to minors
Kyrou (kneecap) was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Kyrou traveled with San Antonio for Friday's road trip to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, so it appears he's at least nearing full health. Whether he suits up for Friday's minor-league matchup is another question. If he looks 100 percent on the ice, Kyrou could be called up to the big club soon if Vladimir Tarasenko's (upper body) extends past this weekend.
