The Blues placed Kyrou (kneecap) on non-roster injured reserve, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Coach Craig Berube said a week ago that Kyrou was almost ready to fully participate in practice, but the 21-year-old is still being held back. Without any preseason work, Kyrou was likely going to start the season with AHL San Antonio, but he can't be sent down until he's healthy. Still, Kyrou figures to ascend to the big club at some point this season, whether it's because of injuries or outgrowing the minor-league game.