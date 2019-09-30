Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Heads to non-roster IR
The Blues placed Kyrou (kneecap) on non-roster injured reserve, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Coach Craig Berube said a week ago that Kyrou was almost ready to fully participate in practice, but the 21-year-old is still being held back. Without any preseason work, Kyrou was likely going to start the season with AHL San Antonio, but he can't be sent down until he's healthy. Still, Kyrou figures to ascend to the big club at some point this season, whether it's because of injuries or outgrowing the minor-league game.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.