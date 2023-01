Kyrou netted a goal and registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Calgary on Tuesday.

Kyrou found the back of the net at 2:48 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. He has 20 goals and 41 points in 39 games this season. Kyrou had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two contests, which was tied for his longest point drought since being silenced in four straight games from Oct. 22-27.