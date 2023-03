Kyrou provided a goal in the Blues' 5-3 victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Kyrou was limited to an assist over four contests from March 19-25, but since then he's scored three goals over his last three games. That's pushed him up to 34 markers and 69 points in 72 outings this season. Kyrou has already set a new career high in goals, and he's six points shy of his personal best in that category.