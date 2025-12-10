Kyrou (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Kyrou was previously labeled week-to-week, so his shift to injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. At this point, it seems likely that the 27-year-old winger will be out through the Christmas break, though he hasn't been officially ruled out that long. In order to bolster their forward group in Kyrou's absence, the Blues signed Robby Fabbri to a two-way contract Wednesday.