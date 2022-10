Kyrou scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Kyrou tallied the opening goal at 7:16 of the first period. He was fairly active throughout the game, a positive sign after he came away with a minus-2 rating in the season opener versus Columbus on Saturday. Kyrou was a breakout start in 2021-22 with 27 goals and 48 assists in 74 contests, and he'll look to post similar numbers in a top-six role this year.