Kyrou scored a goal on the power play in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

With his team down 2-0 in the third frame, Kyrou fired a wrister to score on the power play from between the dots to put the Blues back into the game. It was his 27th goal on the season and his seventh on the power play. He also added one hit, four shots on net and an even rating in 21:40 of ice time. It was his second goal in as many games and it comes as a relief after putting up zero points in his last two contests.