Kyrou scored a goal and added four PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou served a double-minor for high-sticking in the first period. The Blues killed off the penalty, and Kyrou redeemed himself with the game-tying goal at 19:03 of the first. The 22-year-old continues to impress with eight goals and 19 points through 22 contests this season. He's seeing first-line usage as the Blues navigate multiple injuries up front, so Kyrou makes for a solid DFS option.