Kyrou scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

The goals came 42 seconds apart early in the first period, one on a clear breakaway and the other on a 2-on-1 as Chicago's defense stayed in the locker room to begin the game. Kyrou has found the back of the net four times in the last four games to help keep the Blues' playoff hopes alive, and over the last 10 games he's erupted for eight goals and 15 points. The 25-year-old winger needs only one more tally in St. Louis' final three games to record his second straight 30-goal campaign.