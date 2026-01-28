Kyrou, who exited Tuesday's game against the Stars with an upper-body injury, was deemed day-to-day Wednesday.

With head coach Jim Montgomery's announcement that Kyrou is day-to-day, it appears that the 27-year-old winger has avoided a significant injury. Over the last eight games, Kyrou was heating up prior to the injury with three goals, four assists and 21 shots on net. If he can log practice reps at Thursday's morning skate, he has a chance to be considered a game-time decision ahead of St. Louis' home clash with the Panthers.