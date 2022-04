Kyrou produced three assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kyrou helped out on all of the Blues' goals in the game. This was his third multi-point effort in the last six contests. The 23-year-old forward is up to 73 points (17 on the power play) with 186 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 73 outings. Kyrou's emerged as a solid scoring-only option in fantasy this year while playing frequently in a middle-six role for the Blues.