Kyrou scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic outdoor game.

Kyrou scored a power-play goal from the left circle in the first period to put the score up 2-0. He has four points (two goals, two assists) and 13 shots in his last four games, and 32 points (16 each) in 39 games this season. Kyrou has a knack for outdoor games -- he had an NHL outdoor-game record four points in the Blues 6-4 win over the Wild in the 2022 Winter Classic in Minneapolis.