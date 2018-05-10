Kyrou won the Red Tilson Trophy for most outstanding player in the OHL.

2017 first-round pick Robert Thomas was also in the running for this prestigious award. Thomas, a center, has been widely predicted as making the Blues roster in 2018 right out of the gates, so this title solidifies Kyrou's place in the conversation as well. Kyrou also won the the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy, which the OHL awards to the top scoring right winger since Kyrou racked up 39 goals and 109 points in 56 regular-season games.