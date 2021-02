Kyrou posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kyrou set up Justin Faulk for a tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Kyrou. The 22-year-old now has 13 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 14 contests this year. There may still be some inconsistency in his scoring, but Kyrou has produced enough to be of interest in fantasy.