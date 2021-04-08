Kyrou recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kyrou set up Jake Walman's first career goal at 13:31 of the third period. The 22-year-old Kyrou began the season hot, but his assist Wednesday snapped a seven-game cold spell. He's seen his role reduced to fourth-line duties lately. The Ontario native is at 25 points (10 goals, 15 helpers), 74 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 39 outings overall, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect much out of him unless he moves up in the lineup.