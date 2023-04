Kyrou picked up an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The Blues wrap up their season Thursday, which is a rematch against the Stars, but this time it'll be a road clash. Kyrou has 37 goals and 36 assists, making it extremely likely that he'll finish with the team lead in goals and total points. Kyrou's minus-37 rating is a bit of an eyesore, but that stat generally holds minimal significance in fantasy hockey, and his 23 power-play points needs to be taken into consideration as well.