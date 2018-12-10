Kyrou potted his first career NHL goal Sunday, but it came in a 6-1 home loss to the Canucks.

Kyrou went top shelf to spoil Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid. The 20-year-old winger has ascended to the top line, though he skated for only 13:59 in this latest contest, so his specific line assignment is a bit of a mirage at this juncture. If he keeps producing, though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kyrou cement a spot in the top six with an uptick in power-play time as he matures.