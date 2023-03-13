Kyrou picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kyrou assisted on Jakub Vrana's power-play tally in the first period before scoring a goal, his 30th of the season, in the third. Kyrou has been heating up of late, logging points in three straight games and nine (five goals, four assists) in his last six contests. The 24-year-old winger is up to 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) through 63 games this season.