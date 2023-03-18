Kyrou found the back of the net in the Blues' 5-2 win over Washington on Friday.
Kyrou scored early in the second period to put St. Louis up 2-0. It was his 31st goal and 65th point in 65 games this season. Kyrou is on fire, providing six goals and 11 points over his last eight outings.
