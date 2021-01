Kyrou scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Sharks. He also had three shots.

Kyrou found the net during a delayed penalty midway through the third period, firing a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle. It was Kyrou's second goal of the season, both of which have been game winners. He also added an assist on a Brayden Schenn second-period goal. The 22-year-old had four goals and five assists last season in 28 games.