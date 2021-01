Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kyrou skated on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz, who assisted on his go-ahead goal at 13:15 of the first period. That tally would stand as the game-winner, the first of Kyrou's career. The 22-year-old winger will likely remain in a bottom-six role for much of the season, so there's not a lot of fantasy appeal to his game.