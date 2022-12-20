Kyrou posted a hat trick and one assist prior to exiting Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kyrou scored the opening goal midway through the second period, then added a pair of tallies in the third. One of his goals and his assist came on the power play. Late in the contest, Kyrou took a heavy hit from Kyle Burroughs, with the Blues' winger's head hitting the glass. He was not available to the media after the contest, so his status for Tuesday's game in Seattle could be up in the air until more information is available. Kyrou has 16 goals, 32 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 31 outings this season, so he'll be a significant absence if he's forced to miss time.